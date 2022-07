Zenaida B. Powell, 77, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born September 6, 1944 at Leyte Island, Phillipines, the daughter of Julian and Faustina Balasanos.

Zenaida was preceded in death by her parents.

Zenaida is survived by her ex-husband Michael Powell; brothers Pio, Elis, Etrog, and Floro; and sisters Victoria, Luz, Lilia, and Lolita.

Funeral services were Monday, July 11, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Presson officiating. Interment was held in Sebastian Cemetery,