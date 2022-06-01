Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery Summer Reading Program

May 31, Ozark Regional Library launched, Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery, a STEAM summer reading program.

This year’s summer reading program will feature Foraging & Wild Food Adventures, a performance by Mesner Puppet Theater, Mad Science, and classes on robotics, paper animation, geocaching and orienteering, and more.

June 9, Ozark Regional Library will host Bo Brown, field biologist and author of Foraging the Ozarks, and Rachel West, chef and educator, at Millstream Gardens. We’ll stroll through the park as Bo teaches about the wild edibles in our area. Rachel will teach hands-on children’s wild food classes. We’ll have three plant walks and two children’s wild food classes available throughout the day. Registration is limited to 20 people per event, so be sure to register. Visit or call the library to register and ask questions about this upcoming program.

Ozark Regional Library is excited to welcome a puppeteering act for all ages, the Mesner Puppet Theater, from The City of Fountains. This talented puppeteering group will tell the story of “How to Snag a Sea Monster.” They will be visiting two ORL locations, June 2, starting with the Ironton branch at 10 a.m. and the Fredericktown branch at 2 p.m., June 2.

Tales of the Sea, story time is a chance to let the little guppies in our community share the joy of reading. This summer, join us for a pirate and mermaid story experience. The program will be at, Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Wednesday, June 1st at 10 a.m., Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Friday, June 17th at 10 a.m.

Paper Animation, the beauty of paper animation is that it is an art form which is accessible to everyone with an imagination and an interest. Jessica Adkins, artist and professor, will demonstrate paper animation to our community. Bring your smartphone and download Stop Motion app to participate at 10 a.m., June 3 at the Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, and at 2 p.m. at the Ozark Regional Library-Ironton.

Visit the library to register, to pick up reading logs, and to ask questions about upcoming programs. Participants who complete the program may enter a drawing with prizes provided by our generous local businesses. Our grand prize is four tickets to St. Louis Aquarium—a $100 value. Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0