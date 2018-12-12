Try 1 month for 99¢
FFA October Meeting

Scavenger hunt winning team members are (left to right) Adriana Whitmore, Mackenzie Phillips, Noah Korokis, Josh Sillivan, and Grant Ebert.

 Provided by Mike Graham

Every month the Fredericktown FFA Chapter has a meeting, most of which include and an activity.

For the October meeting a scavenger hunt and costume contest was held. Students dressed up for the categories of Scariest Costume, won by Seth Laut; Dynamic Duo, won by Montana Hovis and Mitchell Tuller; and Most Creative, won by Autumn Settle. The scavenger hunt consisted of many challenges to piece together the team’s skeleton.

All who participated enjoyed the costumes and scavenger hunt. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments