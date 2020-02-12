2020 Off to a Strong Start for Rural Missouri

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The previous administration’s regulation would have given unelected Washington bureaucrats control over more than 99% of Missouri, including everything from ditches to puddles to ponds. Getting rid of this rule is an important part of the broader effort we’ve been working on in the Senate to roll back regulations that would cost a lot, but have little or no positive impact.

We have the strongest economy we’ve seen in 50 years. To keep the momentum going, we need to make smart, targeted investments in infrastructure.

Ending the digital divide is one of the most important economic and quality-of-life issues in rural America. Having high-speed internet is critical for students to do their homework, businesses to reach new customers, hospitals to treat patients, and farmers to maximize yields and access new markets. While we’ve made progress, about one-third of rural Missourians still don’t have access to broadband.