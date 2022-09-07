 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officer BBQ & Planning Meeting

Group-Officer BBQ

Fredericktown FFA Officers at Laut's Lake are, from left, Terri Duffel, Ashley Avalos, Gavin Graham, Grace Lewis, and Leah Thompson.

 Provided by FHS FFA

July 16, all Fredericktown FFA officers and the advisors were invited to go out to Laut’s Lake and use the lake for the Fredericktown FFA Officer BBQ.

All officers in attendance were able to swim, fish, and have dinner which the advisors barbecued. The team members bonded and came up with ideas for the upcoming year.

August 16, all of the Fredericktown FFA Officers met to set the program of activities for the upcoming year and review expectations for the team. During the evening the officers had a fun time completing leadership activities, creating the upcoming year's schedule, and building team and leadership skills.

The Fredericktown FFA Team this year is: President-Leah Thompson, Vice President-Corgan Gerler, Secretary-Ashley Avalos, Treasurers-Wesley Dulaney and Gavin Graham, Reporters-Mattie Miller and Terri Duffel, Sentinel-Grant Wagner, Parliamentarian- Emmalee Pierson, Historian-Grace Lewis, 2nd Vice President-Addie Shetley, and Advisors-Mike Graham, Rusty Allgier, and Laura Bittle.

