Official Manual celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft unveiled the 2019-2020 Official Manual, also called the “Blue Book,” Friday.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, Ashcroft asked female legislators to provide their thoughts on the significance of the amendment. These quotes appear throughout the book. The Official Manual is available for purchase at $25 per book online or orders may be made by calling 573-751-1880. The book can also be found online in its entirety at https://www.sos.mo.gov/bluebook/2019-2020.

The 1,444-page book was compiled, proofed and designed by the Communications/Publications division of the Secretary’s office which includes Julie Stegeman, Alyssa Harker, Jacob Schloss, Nick Omland and Randy Wright. The feature story on the 19th amendment was researched and written by staff members of the Missouri State Archives, including Amy Dinkins, Mary Stansfield, Kelsey Berryhill, Christina Miller, John Dougan, Sarah Norris, Brian Rogers, Rebecca Pursley and Shelly Croteau.

The Secretary of State’s Office also has developed a 4-panel exhibit featured in the Capitol Rotunda, which will be on display through the end of May. Beginning in June, the exhibit will be outside Room 208, the Secretary of State’s Capitol office. In addition, a 4-part video series, voiced by Secretary Ashcroft and produced by Madison Walker, is available on Facebook and Twitter on the Secretary of State’s pages, available by searching for @MissouriSOS. The exhibit and video series are based on the research provided by the Missouri State Archives and designed and produced by the Communications and Publications staff.

