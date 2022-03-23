This past weekend, I had the opportunity to reunite with a friend of our family.

It was the first time I had seen them in more than 30 years. It was as if we had been in touch all throughout the years. To listen to their life experiences, hear their stories of where they had been, what they had done with their life, and what they were now doing was interesting and enjoyable. Lots had transpired on both sides of the families, but to reunite for awhile was refreshing. To be truthful, at first I was somewhat concerned about the getting together because I didn’t know what to expect. But I was quickly put at ease the moment they arrived. It turned out to be like old times, remembering and relaxing together.

Why is it that when we have not seen past friends for a while that we might tend to become apprehensive and somewhat anxious? Are we afraid of what they might think? Are we afraid we won’t be able to communicate anymore? Are we unsure of their expectations of us?

None of that should really matter, but we often are creatures of comfort and normalcy and don’t want our boat to be rocked with an unknown. Regardless of what the outcome might be from a reunion, we should all do our best to enjoy every moment we might have with old friends.

We never know what the future holds and what will transpire from one minute to the next. When I heard the other morning about the shooting in Bonne Terre, the first thing that came to my mind was the sons of a former Unitec teacher who is my friend, and if her boys were safe. I texted her and she said her police officer son was not on duty, but was still quite shaken by the entire situation. A couple days later, my son-in-law’s nephew passed away rather suddenly, so moments in life change and people we care about and old friend’s lives are changed forever.

We never know. So cherish the times you have with those you know and love. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. You might be the very person who gives them a smile or the comfort or suggestion they might be needing at that particular time. Old friends are to be treasured.

