Jesus First Ministry of southwest Missouri invites the community to an Old Time Revival, January 13-14, at Teen Town, in Fredericktown. The revival will be at 6:30 p.m., each night. For more information, contact Priscilla Kissee with Jesus First Ministry, at 417-598-0283.
Old Time Revival at Teen Town
- Provided by Priscilla Kissee of Jesus First Ministry
