One for the road

Ward said her dad was the best dad. She said he worked all the time, but he was her best friend, her boss and her go to person.

"I get so emotional because we are closing but I think he (her dad) would understand," Ward said. "Dairy Bar made us a very nice, comfortable living. Why not go out on top? Now I understand why athletes wake up and go 'okay I'm ready to retire.'"

Ward said, the decision to close instead of sell was unanimous.

"We built this and we kind of feel like it is legendary for this area," Ward said. "We didn't want to just give that to somebody else. Something that we worked so hard for all these years and then people still come and say 'it's not the same.'"

Ward said if somebody wanted to come and open something and do their own thing that would be great but not her thing, not the Dairy Bar.

"If another young family want to come and do their own thing that would be great, that would be wonderful," Ward said. "We would come. People tell us we are losing so much money and I'm like, money isn't everything. We will be fine."