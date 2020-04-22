One loaf at a time

The Fredericktown First Assembly of God, located at 305 Franklin St., helped provide food for more than 100 families last week.
April 14, 15 and 16 the church held food distribution days in its parking lot. The group of volunteers handed out free bread, potatoes, salad, fruits, vegetables, canned goods and more.
Fredericktown First Assembly of God Pastor's Wife Shawna Henson said the food comes from an Assembly of God outreach program which many of their sister churches are doing.
The congregation hopes to officially kick off its community outreach program called Rural Compassion through Convoy of Hope, May 16.
Henson said the date may be moved to June or July, but they will keep the public informed.
"This is an outreach that our church and nine other churches in our community will be doing," Henson said. "We will get food, household items and more to give out to those in need. This will be an on-going outreach that will take place."
Henson said the items are paid for by the churches involved and are distributed to each church to hand out to the community. She said the distributions are announced on their Facebook page as well as other Madison County pages.
"Then after people come, they go and tell their family and friends," Henson said. "This is what community is all about, being there for each other, and helping when the need arises."
Henson said these distributions will happen more often and to keep looking for the Facebook posts.
"It will definitely take a great team of people," Henson said. "It will definitely take more than just the pastor and we have quite a few that are stepping up to help."
Henson said people have been so thankful and excited about the congregation doing this. She said a lot of people are saying how much of a blessing this has been for their families.
"The people have come out and thanked us so much," Henson said. "They don't have to thank us, God will supply our needs. We are thankful he is using us in such a way."
Henson said Fredericktown First Assembly of God is going to continue being a support for the community.
"We would like to give thanks to God, being he is our provider," Henson said. "Helping people has been the mission of our church. We love people. We love the community of Fredericktown."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
