One loaf at a time

The Fredericktown First Assembly of God, located at 305 Franklin St., helped provide food for more than 100 families last week.

April 14, 15 and 16 the church held food distribution days in its parking lot. The group of volunteers handed out free bread, potatoes, salad, fruits, vegetables, canned goods and more.

Fredericktown First Assembly of God Pastor's Wife Shawna Henson said the food comes from an Assembly of God outreach program which many of their sister churches are doing.

The congregation hopes to officially kick off its community outreach program called Rural Compassion through Convoy of Hope, May 16.

Henson said the date may be moved to June or July, but they will keep the public informed.

"This is an outreach that our church and nine other churches in our community will be doing," Henson said. "We will get food, household items and more to give out to those in need. This will be an on-going outreach that will take place."

Henson said the items are paid for by the churches involved and are distributed to each church to hand out to the community. She said the distributions are announced on their Facebook page as well as other Madison County pages.