One shoe at a time

"Missouri Extension is split into regions and within the southeast region, counties are clustered into triad groups," Ward said. "Mississippi, Stoddard and Scott work closely together and are their own best advocates for raising funds, but we all work together as a region."

Ward said the extension program crosses county lines in both events and programming.

"The State Fair in Sedalia wrapped up recently and that is a major team effort by Missouri 4-H," Ward said. "A lot of offices are doing and promoting to make the end result a great experience for everyone. It is especially common for regions to work in getting the word out about programs and events."

Ward said the shoe campaigning began in July in the midst of "business as usual" and the extension offices all need to rely on each other to achieve goals.

"I set a personal goal, 100 pairs, to help my work friends and contribute to their efforts," Ward said. "I know it's critical to find ways to cover costs so the public, who are learning and benefiting from us and club members, can access the most with as little out of pocket costs to them."