Dancing. Just that one little word can give the best of us anxiety but dance instructors Julian and Faith Affrime are here to offer a solution.
The duo will begin offering a Ballroom Dance Class Mondays in February with the first class, Feb. 3. They will teach the basics of the most fundamental dances including foxtrot, rumba, swing, hustle, waltz and tango.
Classes will be Monday nights in the basement room of Wilson's Funeral Home. The cost is $25 per couple, per class and each lesson will last an hour and a half.
"Each lesson will include practice exercises to help teach basic fundamentals of dance movement, dance steps and patterns for a number of different dances and time at the end to dance and practice with help from the teachers," Julian said. "No experience is necessary, but we do encourage people to come as a couple, because our desire is to use ballroom dancing as a means of helping nourish and cultivate relationships."
Julian said they do not utilize the common practice of switching partners during their classes. He also said, if an individual without a partner would like to learn, they should reach out to discuss possible options.
Faith said learning to ballroom dance takes commitment but is like learning how to play any sport or instrument.
"It takes commitment to learn how to dance together, but the process is a lot of fun and so rewarding," Faith said. "Some find it easier than others. I think a lot of people are scared to start dancing because they fear they can't keep a beat."
Faith said she believes those who seem to have "innate good rhythm" actually have some sort of background that they are unaware of, even if it is as simple as a mother introducing them to the idea while they were in the womb.
"We each have our own rhythm," Faith said. "It starts with our heartbeat, and learning to tune our bodies to a rhythm that is outside of us, is a process. The incredible thing about ballroom dancing is that in learning to engage your partner in dance you learn how to connect with your own rhythm and bring it to your partner, while learning to feel theirs. Then, together, you get to decide how you want to dance to the external rhythm of the music."
Julian said there are things that will take time for one's body and mind to learn and internalize. He said ballroom dancing is so much about muscle memory, like any sport of physical activity.
"However, there is an orderly structure of how we teach that allows people to gradually learn without being expected to do more than they really can take in at one time," Julian said. "I am confident that anyone who is willing to really give it a try can learn to dance."
Julian said he began taking ballroom dance lessons at the age of 15.
"My parents signed up for a community ballroom dancing class, and they came home the first week telling me that there was a girl my age who didn't have a partner, and that I should come to dance with her," Julian said. "Upon arriving, I learned that the girl was 22, and to a 15 year-old, that wasn't quite 'my age,' but I participated in the classes and ended up really enjoying it."
Since that first class, at 15, Julian has worked for the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, taught an accredited college-level class as well as taught 5th graders in inner-city Philadelphia through the program, Dancing Classrooms, the program which inspired the movie "Take the Lead."
Faith said, as a child she loved to dance and longed to learn professionally with every fiber of her being. She said her older sisters were adamant that she not take dance lessons as it was "their thing."
"I never really began to get the training I had longed for since childhood until I began dancing with my then fiance, Julian, who was a professional ballroom instructor," Faith said. "We spent hours upon hours dancing in the studio where he was working and he taught me how to dance through connection."
Julian said he was not always as comfortable on the dance floor. He said growing up he would watch kids just get out and dance and he was somewhat envious of their capacity to do so.
"Ballroom dancing offered me entrance into this experience of being able to move my body in such a way as to connect with and enjoy the music," Julian said. "However, I think I fell in love with ballroom dancing later, as I found it offered me a rare opportunity to lose myself and just be present in the moment in a way that was rather foreign to me."
Julian, who has his Masters in Clinical Counseling, said he is a very introspective and analytical person. He said he found there were times when he was dancing that he was just there, present in the moment and not analyzing it and there was something very freeing and refreshing in that experience.
"I love teaching in general, but I do really enjoy teaching couples ballroom dancing," Julian said. "First off, there's something very special about bringing someone to a place outside their comfort zone and seeing how they grow and stretch through the process."
Julian said he has seen a number of people grow in confidence as they learn to dance.
"But secondly, I find great meaning in offering couples an activity that they can enjoy and participate in together," Julian said. "I've seen many couples who find themselves drifting apart in their relationship simply because they have so few interests and activities in common. I find that ballroom dancing can offer them an opportunity to find more enjoyment in their relationship just by engaging in a common activity together, learning about each other and enjoying one another in the process."
"My deepest desire is that couples learn to see, appreciate and enjoy one another in new ways, to imbibe deeply in one another's love through dance," Faith said. "I hope they gain a new hobby they can enjoy together, either while out, or in the privacy of their own homes."
Faith said she hopes what the students gain in learning dance can build in them the boldness to go against the grain and keep their own rhythm in a sea of people who are different than them.
Julian said ballroom dancing has taught him about communication, intimacy, leading and following, and essentially, what it means to live in an intimate relationship with another. He said it has informed his spiritual life, his personal relationships and his counseling practice.
"Ballroom dancing is unique among all forms of dancing in that the crux of the dance is the intimate connection between two people," Julian said. "No other form of dance that I know of is so fully dependent on and an expression of an ongoing and instantaneous communication between two people."
Julian and Faith plan to teach an 8-week course entitled "Relationship in Movement" in the future which will use ballroom dancing as the medium to teach relationship and communication skills. They can be found on Facebook at Relationship in Movement.
If you are interested in the Ballroom Dance Classes on Monday nights starting Feb. 3, private lessons, personalized group classes, small group events, teaching workshops or the future "Relationship in Movement" course, contact Julian or Faith Affrime at 856-701-3273 or 856-669-1709
