Opening the door to public health

At the very end of 2020, the Madison County Health Department moved into its new building located at 105 Armory St.

The ongoing pandemic kept staff from celebrating the move with the community. Roughly 18 months after the initial move-in day, the staff of the MCHD welcomed community members inside the new building to learn about the facility, celebrate the improvements, and get a few freebies.

The event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, followed by the open house.

As visitors made their way around the building, they learned of services offered by the health department, such as children's health care, chronic disease prevention, communicable diseases, environmental services, community services, lead poisoning prevention, immunizations, WIC, breastfeeding, women's health, substance abuse, teen outreach, and dietary needs.

By the end of the day, the 165 people in attendance left understanding that the health department offers much more than shots.

MCHD Administrative Assistant Becky McFarland said, she hopes those in attendance realize the vast amount of services the environmental department provides and has available to the community.

"We are a community-based organization, so it was a great feeling to again interact with the public and be able to speak with individuals face to face," McFarland said.

WIC Coordinator Alica White said, she hopes visitors learned about what WIC is really all about.

"I really hope that everyone that came learned about all the great programs we offer the community and went away learning one new thing about the health department," White said. "MCHD is here for our community and we are always looking for new programs that will benefit everyone. That's public health."

White said, MCHD loves its community, and it was exciting to see everyone and their smiling faces.

"I hope everyone had a good time," White said. "I know I did and loved getting to show our new building off."

Jes Francis, PBFC was also part of the WIC booth. She said, she hopes anyone who visited her booth walked away knowing what she does to serve the prenatal and breastfeeding moms in the WIC program, and if they were not one of those, she hopes they passed the information on to someone else in the community who could use it.

"It was wonderful to see everyone's faces," Francis said. "To be able to show them the new building and all the services that we offer here"

Jackie Berry, RN, said, she hopes people were able to feel the care and compassion the staff offers in their programs. She said, Chronic Disease affects everyone and she wants to help make it manageable so those affected are able to live a happy, fulfilling life.

"I enjoyed interacting with the community again," Berry said. "I love public health and my community, so having them come through and learn more about our resources for them made my heart happy."

Berry said, she also hopes to get the word out about the Opioid Task Force.

"Our community needs that information so more people are able to help with the drug and alcohol problem in our county," Berry said. "I don't think many people know about the task force."

RN, Emilee Hinkle presented the Women's Wellness programs during the grand opening.

"I hope people took away the knowledge of all the women's wellness services that we can provide," Hinkle said. "So many people made the comment that they were not aware of these services so close to home. I hope women will reach out and utilize these services so we are able to continue to help protect women against breast and cervical cancers."

Hinkle said, this was her first time really being able to interact with the community as she started working at the health department right in the middle of COVID.

"Other employees have made the comment about what their 'normal' used to be with people coming in all the time and utilizing every service we have to offer," Hinkle said. "It was a wonderful experience to be able to get a glimpse of what 'normal' used to be like. Interacting with so many community members and being able to give people a face to go with a name was very rewarding."

Teresa Rehkop, RN/Assistant Administrator was part of the lead and environmental education booth.

"I hope people took away from our booth that we are still here for the public, and we still care about their health and safety," Rehkop said. "Our lead programs are still going strong and that environmental is here to protect them from food borne illness'."

Rehkop said, it was great to have the public back in the doors.

"I just hope we made an impact and the community knows we are still here and working for them," Rehkop said.

MCHD Administrator Becky Hunt said, she hopes the "TOP" takeaway from her booth, TOP (Teen Outreach Program,) is how important it is to engage with youth. She hopes caregivers learned to utilize the leading questions guide, as well as encourage middle and high school youth to become TOP club members at the Fredericktown or Marquand Club during open enrollment period this coming school year.

According to TOP data, teens involved in TOP Teens statistically have lowered risk of failing grades and course failure, lower risk of pregnancy and lower risk of suspensions and skipping school.

"I would like to thank everyone for coming to the Grand Opening of your health department," Hunt said. "We really appreciate your support. The health department is for you and your public health needs."

