Operation Christmas Child collecting boxes this week

Operation Christmas Child collections began, Monday with 1,062 boxes collected the first day.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.
It all starts with a shoebox. Next, it is decided if the box is for a boy or a girl and which age category they fall into, 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14 years old. Once an age range and gender is chosen, items are selected to fill the box.
Boxes included a “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or a stuffed animal and then filled in with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
Fredericktown drop-off leader Robin Lang said the drop off is the same as last year despite the tornado damage.
Cowboy Church sustained major roof damage during the, Oct. 24, EF-3 tornado, but by some miracle the damage was confined to the back room leaving the sanctuary untouched. As of Monday volunteers were working without power, including heat, in the building but were still wearing their smiles as they collected box after box for the children.
Lang said boxes can still be brought to the Cowboy Church until Nov. 22. As for what goes into a box, she said a hygiene item such as bar soap, wash cloth, toothbrush; school supplies, stick glue, pencils, erasers, small notebooks, pens, crayons; and a wow gift, something they can keep like a stuffed animal. That is all it takes.
Lang also suggested a dress for the little girl boxes. She said in some of these countries wearing a nice dress will help protect the girls from being targeted.
Filled shoe boxes may be dropped off at God's Country Cowboy Church, 160 Commercial Dr., Fredericktown. The remaining Operation Christmas Child drop off hours are: Wednesday, November 17: 3 p.m.- 5 p.m., Thursday, November 18: 4 p.m.- 7 p.m., Friday, November 19: 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday, November 20: 10 a.m.- noon, Sunday, November 21: 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., and Monday, November 22: 8 a.m.- 10 a.m.
Anyone with questions is urged to please contact Robin at 573-576-8056 or the church at 573-783-9496.
Samaritans Purse also offers a "Build a Shoebox Online" option. You get to select your items and personalize the box with a letter or photo for a suggest donation of $25. Visit samaritanspurse.org/buildonline for more information.
If you missed the collection deadline and would still like to be involved, www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child offers several options of ways to donate and volunteer year round.
