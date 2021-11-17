Operation Christmas Child collecting boxes this week

Operation Christmas Child collections began, Monday with 1,062 boxes collected the first day.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

It all starts with a shoebox. Next, it is decided if the box is for a boy or a girl and which age category they fall into, 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14 years old. Once an age range and gender is chosen, items are selected to fill the box.

Boxes included a “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or a stuffed animal and then filled in with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

Fredericktown drop-off leader Robin Lang said the drop off is the same as last year despite the tornado damage.

Cowboy Church sustained major roof damage during the, Oct. 24, EF-3 tornado, but by some miracle the damage was confined to the back room leaving the sanctuary untouched. As of Monday volunteers were working without power, including heat, in the building but were still wearing their smiles as they collected box after box for the children.