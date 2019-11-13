{{featured_button_text}}

Filled shoe boxes may be dropped off at God's Country Cowboy Church, 160 Commercial Dr., Fredericktown. Operation Christmas Child drop off hours during November 18-25:

  • Monday, November 18: 10am-2pm
  • Tuesday, November 19: 10am-2pm
  • Wednesday, November 20: 10am-2pm
  • Thursday, November 21: 10am-2pm and evening 5pm-7pm
  • Friday, November 22: 10am-2pm
  • Saturday, November 23: 10am-2pm
  • Sunday, November 24: 1pm-4pm
  • Monday, November 25: 8am-10am
Any questions please contact Robin at 573-576-8056 or church at 573-783-9496.

