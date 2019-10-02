{{featured_button_text}}

Operation Christmas Child Speaker, Irina Creek, will be at God's Country Cowboy Church, 160 Commercial Dr., Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited.

Irina Creek was born into a broken family in the former Soviet Union. After being abandoned by addiction-riddled parents at age 4, Irina was moved into an orphanage. She remained hopeful of a reunion with her family, but the years passed and after frequent abuse, she was eventually moved to a new orphanage.

When Irina was 10 years old, a missionary group gave the orphanage children Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. Through her gift, Irina felt unique for the first time and was touched by the message of God's love.

A year later, her prayer of adoption was answered by a family in South Carolina. To hear about God's love in her life, please join us for a special time of Irina sharing her testimony.

