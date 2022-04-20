 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Operation Christmas Child Yard Sale and Silent Auction

A yard sale and silent auction will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 22 and 23 at 504 W. Marvin in Fredericktown.

All proceeds will go toward packing shoeboxes for Second Baptist Church to donate to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Ghee Ghee's Kitchen food truck will be on site and will be donating 10% of proceeds to the cause. 

