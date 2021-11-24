Operation Christmas Child collection week wrapped up Monday with the Madison County collection site at God's Country Cowboy Church, collecting 3,234 boxes this year.

This is Robin Lang's third year as Fredericktown drop-off leader. She said the total this year is up almost 1,000 boxes from last year's numbers. The location made three trips to Farmington to transport the boxes, ran out of cartons to pack the boxes, and ended the week with only one roll of tape left.

Lang said, all in all, the collection was a success.

"Everybody's numbers were either the same or up this year," Lang said. "We had a good year. It was a different year I guess because of that (the tornado damage to the church)."

Just weeks before the collection date the EF-3 tornado which came through Fredericktown hit the main foyer of the God's Country Cowboy Church. Lang said, when the tornado hit, the foyer was storing all of the cartons used to pack the boxes, and it is usually the main area used for collection.

The damage may have added a few kinks to the plan, but it did not deter the volunteers. The collection area was moved into the sanctuary, which was shielded completely from the tornado, and volunteers persevered, even without power, for the first three days of collection.

The local collection may be over, but if you would still like to send a shoebox to a child you can "Build a Shoebox" online at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/

The online option is available all day every day, but any boxes built after Dec. 31 will not count toward this year's total. The cost is $25 and you have the option of picking the items for the box or having someone build it for you.

One local church received a heartfelt letter from two children in Ghana who received shoeboxes last year.

"We are very glad for your gifts," the letter read. "We were so happy that day when we received your package and been blessed for having you peoples as our friends. We know that it was a miracle that I and my sister get the same package with the same friends and the best gift that we ever had in our life, it totally made our day. Our God giving friends, we are humbled and grateful because you peoples knocked us off our feet and our heart still keep on smiling because your thoughtfulness is a gift we will always treasure. Thank you."

The Meadow Heights Church Adult I Life Group were the ones who packed those two little boxes which filled those siblings with so much love and joy.

The group said they were overjoyed when they received the letter, and it felt amazing to hear from someone who benefited from the boxes they pack. The group has been packing shoeboxes every year for as long as any of them can remember and said they plan to continue to do it every year.

According to Samaritan's Purse, in 2020, more than 9.1 million Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes were collected and since it began in 1993 more than 188 million children in 170 countries have received a shoebox.

"The project delivers not only the joy of what, for many kids, is their first gift ever, but also gives them a tangible expression of God’s love," Samaritan's Purse said.

