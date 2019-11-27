By September each year, Mark Twain National Forest firefighters have typically returned home to their duty stations from the various western wildfires to which they had been dispatched throughout the summer. Upon their return, they begin preparing for the fall and spring prescribed fire and wildfire seasons.
While fire managers with special training in writing prescriptive burn plans and monitoring fuels, such as woody material and leaf litter, meet with district rangers to plan out the year’s prescribed fire work, other fire managers are making operational plans. The following is a glimpse into the operational preparations that go on in order to be fully ready for prescribed fire or wildfire suppression.
There is a lot training. The fall season begins with a fire refresher meeting hosted by the Assistant Fire Management Officer. All employees involved in any aspect of fire suppression or prescribed burning are required to participate. The focus of the meeting is on fireline safety, including how to recognize and mitigate risk, maintain safe and effective firefighting practices, and how to reduce accidents and near misses.
Presentations are made and discussions are had during the fire refresher meeting, and all fireline-qualified employees are tested on the use of the fire shelter. Fire shelters are small foldable tent-like fire resistant devices that a wildland firefighter can unfold and climb into if there is no option for escaping from an approaching inferno. The fire shelter review involves a discussion of last resort survival, including escape and shelter deployment site selection. A hands-on fire shelter inspection and a practice session on shelter deployment is required.
Firefighters must also pass an annual work capacity test, often called the pack test. To be able to participate in fire suppression activities, a firefighter must walk three miles in 45 minutes while carrying 45 pounds of weight. The pack test is given each fall, usually at a local high school track, and always with EMTs on site.
Prior to leaf-off, Mark Twain National Forest fire managers from the headquarters office in Rolla, conduct a fire preparedness readiness review at each ranger district. The primary objective for the review is to provide a comprehensive operational inspection, evaluation, and report on fire suppression resources.
Recently, a review of Potosi’s and Salem’s fire engines and engine crews was conducted at Council Bluff Lake. Crews for Engine 612 (Potosi Ranger Station) and Engine 671 (Salem Ranger Station) were tested on operation of the engine’s water pump and foam unit, storage and use of safety equipment, use of radios, and status of training and qualifications. Each crew was given an initial attack scenario which required demonstration of a hose lay and construction of firelines using tools stored on the engines.
For the first time ever, Engine 612 and Engine 671 crews were put through a scenario in which an unplanned aircraft event occurred during aerial ignition of a prescribed fire. This scenario was chosen because aerial ignition using helicopters is now part of prescribed fire operations on the Potosi/Fredericktown and Salem ranger districts.
Engine crews were evaluated on their search and rescue efforts at the simulated helicopter crash site and how personnel pretending to be injured were evacuated in a remote setting with steep terrain. They were also tested on their communications to the dispatch center in Rolla, and the dispatchers, in turn, were evaluated on how they communicated information to dispatchers and fire managers in Milwaukee and Washington, DC. After all was said and done, engine crews and dispatchers received very positive ratings during the readiness review.
Finally, preparation of firelines for upcoming prescribed fires will be ongoing through the winter. Firelines are checked for snags, one of the most dangerous things a firefighter faces because snags are unpredictable and can fall and injure a firefighter. Snags can also ignite during a burn and send out sparks, which then poses spot fire concerns. At the same time, firelines are improved by hand or with a small bulldozer to remove leaves, branches, and trees that have built up on the lines.
To help make for a safe fall and winter season for all firefighters, property owners are reminded to follow local and state burning regulations and to never leave a fire unattended.
The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach us by calling 573-438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.
Mark Twain National Forest – It’s All Yours.
