'A quiet time'

The important thing is that God has given each of us abilities and opportunities of how to survive and be resilient in times of trouble. Many of those creative ideas have come through our quiet times of contemplating and soul searching. Times when we have learned to appreciate the privileges and freedoms we all enjoy. When we realize the earthly beauty we see all around us. When we can view the world through someone else’s eyes and see their needs. When we wake up to the fact that we are on this earth for a reason, especially at a time like this. When we know that we can make a difference.