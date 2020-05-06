'A quiet time'

It is difficult for me to believe that another month has passed us by, and here we are at the beginning of yet another month.
This past weekend would have been a perfect one for our annual Azalea Festival events, with sunny days and beautiful weather. Yet, it didn’t happen.
Many events around the world, not just in our hometown, have not been allowed because of a virus. Graduations honoring students who have worked hard to achieve their goals. Sporting events that show the physical abilities of individuals and teams. Weddings and funeral services that have been canceled or postponed. Birthday celebrations for loved ones that have been turned into distancing endeavors. And the list goes on.
Yet, it is encouraging to me to learn of the creative ideas that people are developing to occupy their time. More cooking and baking with children. Going on drives or walks to find "bears" in windows. Working puzzles and playing games together rather than being on the constant go. Banners and signs encouraging others they are appreciated and loved. Visiting through windows or doors with loved ones. Sidewalk chalk murals. Bright and interesting window displays. Cleaning out drawers, painting, or making needed repairs they wouldn’t have done otherwise. Planting gardens or working in their yards. Making phone calls, or texts, or emails to let people know they are valuable. Writing notes to others. Spending time reading more or praying.
The important thing is that God has given each of us abilities and opportunities of how to survive and be resilient in times of trouble. Many of those creative ideas have come through our quiet times of contemplating and soul searching. Times when we have learned to appreciate the privileges and freedoms we all enjoy. When we realize the earthly beauty we see all around us. When we can view the world through someone else’s eyes and see their needs. When we wake up to the fact that we are on this earth for a reason, especially at a time like this. When we know that we can make a difference.
Part of an old hymn by McAfee goes like this: “There is a place of quiet rest, Near to the heart of God; A place where sin cannot molest, Near to the heart of God.”
