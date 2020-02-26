Fighting opioid addiction; stronger penalties for dangerous felonies

Last week, my fellow senators and I passed Senate Bill 609.
This legislation ensures that any opioid settlement funds received by Missouri will be used to address the damages caused by the opioid addiction crisis. The bill requires that these settlement funds can only be used for opioid addiction treatment, opioid addiction prevention and related health care and law enforcement costs. The opioid epidemic has caused a lot of pain for thousands of families across Missouri. I believe the least we can do as legislators is ensure any opioid settlement funds are used to combat the opioid addiction crisis in our state and work toward providing treatment and prevention services for those suffering from the opioid crisis.
My colleagues and I also passed Senate Bill 600, which would make it easier to bring conspiracy charges against members of street gangs. This legislation strengthens sentencing requirements for dangerous felonies like carjacking, armed criminal action and unlawful firearm possession, while also including longer sentences for repeat violent offenders and eliminating parole for individuals charged with dangerous felonies. I believe these reforms will help bring justice to the victims of these crimes and make our communities safer.
Contact Me
Wayne Wallingford, Missouri Senate