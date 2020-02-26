Fighting opioid addiction; stronger penalties for dangerous felonies

This legislation ensures that any opioid settlement funds received by Missouri will be used to address the damages caused by the opioid addiction crisis. The bill requires that these settlement funds can only be used for opioid addiction treatment, opioid addiction prevention and related health care and law enforcement costs. The opioid epidemic has caused a lot of pain for thousands of families across Missouri. I believe the least we can do as legislators is ensure any opioid settlement funds are used to combat the opioid addiction crisis in our state and work toward providing treatment and prevention services for those suffering from the opioid crisis.