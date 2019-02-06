Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Godfrey Waldmann, 80, of Fredericktown, died January 31, 2019. He was born April 6, 1938 at Offenbach, Germany, the son of Theodore and Lilly Waldmann.

Godfrey was preceded in death by his parents.

Godfrey is survived by his wife Marylou, whom he married June 6, 1977 in St. Louis and siblings Winfried (Veda) Waldmann, Rita Prichard, and Beate (Christo) Daniel.

Godfrey was a member of St. Michael Church in Fredericktown, and was a member of Knights of Columbus Fr. Lewis Tucker Council.

Funeral service was Monday, February 4, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. John Braun officiating. Interment was in St. Michael Cemetery.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments