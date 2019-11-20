For those of you who read my articles on a weekly basis, you might have noticed that this month’s articles are more focused on our personal attitudes and actions.
The word "grateful" comes from the Latin word "gratus," meaning pleasing. As you look around, what comes to your mind that seems pleasing to you. For instance, in nature it might be the beautiful fall colored leaves and shrubs. Maybe the sight of certain wildlife. The frost on the fences and pumpkins or wondrous sunrises and sunsets.
In our neighborhoods, maybe it’s the colorful and happy decorations in people’s yards. The sight and sounds of children playing in the raked leaves or traveling to grandma’s house for a delicious meal and get together.
In our homes, the smells of special dishes that are cooked only at this time of year. What are your favorites? The fellowship with aunts and uncles and cousins and relatives you don’t get to see often. Unpacking your cold weather clothes and wearing that special sweater or holiday outfit that you like so much. Maybe you get to enjoy a special weekend away or a trip that you have been planning for a long time.
For our personal lives, it might be the extra time you get to spend with those you love. Working together on craft projects or shopping for special gifts. Addressing and sending notes to loved ones. (Make that a time of remembering each one and what they mean to you, and not a time of dread. How do you feel when you go to your mailbox and receive a card or note?) The sight of your spouse or special someone that makes your heart flutter a bit more. Appreciating those around you and telling them how valuable and precious they are to you.
These can be just a few things that might be pleasing to us and for which we can be grateful. A heart and life that is full of gratitude is a blessing to those around them. Wouldn’t you rather have someone who is pleasing and grateful around you than someone who complains all the time?
Search your mind and heart and make a list of things that are pleasing to you. If you need, write them down so you can read them over and over again and appreciate the blessings you have been given. There’s part of a chorus that is sung in many churches that goes like this: “Give thanks with a GRATEFUL heart.” We can never find too many things that are pleasing to us or for which to be grateful. The earth is full of His glory!
