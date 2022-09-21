Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Can someone tell me why the big trucks hauling mail to the post office and dump trucks have to be on West Main? Where is our truck route?

Dirt and rocks fly from the dump trucks. Just look at our houses – dirt. West Main is in bad shape due to being too lax on the rules.

People parking on the wrong side of the road, turning around in the middle of the road.

Running the stop sign, four way stop. Motorcycles run through it all the time.

These are moving violations. Fredericktown is nothing but a free for all town.

Very loud vehicles – illegal exhaust. Black smoke rolls and we breathe it.

The stop sign at City Light & Water has become the “start line.” Floor it. By the time they get to C-Barn they are speeding excessively.

There are kids around. Do we wait till someone gets hurt or killed before anything gets done?

Resident on West Main, Cynthia Yearian