Letter to the editor

As we all come together to celebrate this time of year with our families, friends and neighbors, I wanted to take this opportunity to share our appreciation with the Fredericktown community.

The storms that ravaged southeast Missouri and southern Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 24, have left a lasting impact on the lives of families across our region. At Ameren Missouri, our co-workers once again rose to the challenge of keeping our customers in service, which included the outages caused by the EF-3 tornado that struck Fredericktown. While Ameren Missouri does not directly serve the residents of that community, the power we generate helps the municipality provide service to their residents. The tornado severely damaged Ameren Missouri's infrastructure which helps feed energy to those residents.

As our co-workers mobilized to make repairs and help return service to those impacted, we witnessed some of the most gracious and inspiring acts of kindness from the community and area businesses. In addition to their many displays of emotional support to our co-workers and other first responders, they provided meals, drinks and snacks to our team's working in the field. I know we were just a handful of the first responders and community members who benefited from this outpouring of generosity, but we wanted to take this opportunity to say THANK YOU to all those who stepped up to provide much needed relief during this difficult time. Your efforts are truly inspiring and stand as a testament to why this community will come back even stronger as we all recover from that late October evening.

At Ameren Missouri, it is our mission to power the quality of life for the communities we serve. It is with sincerest gratitude that we thank those throughout the Fredericktown community who assisted in keeping that promise to so many families during those difficult times. On behalf of myself and all our Ameren Missouri co-workers, we want to wish you all the best this holiday season as we continue to build a stronger community for generations to come.

Russell Burger, director for Ameren Missouri's SEMO Division

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.