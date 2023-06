I don’t understand why you had to raise the price on the Democrat News to $3 a paper. I know things have went up, but $3 a paper is a little much for a small town paper when there is not much in it anymore. I see there are a lot of papers left now, when they were always gone in a day or two before. I can see raising the price 25 or 50 cents but not $2 dollars. We’re not a big city!