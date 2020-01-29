{{featured_button_text}}
Whether or not you are a sports fan, everyone has probably heard the name of Kobe Bryant.

He was a professional basketball player with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe played basketball in high school and was a sensation. He started his professional basketball career as soon as he finished high school. He was a dedicated player receiving every kind of award possible in the sport. He worked hard and set records. He played for the US in two Olympics.

Kobe was a husband, a father to four, a mentor to thousands, a businessman, a coach. Kobe was many things to many people.

He was not perfect, as none of us are. He made mistakes, as all of us do. Yet he determined to "make a difference" not only in the game of basketball, but also in the world around him. Because of him the lives of others have been changed forever. It is sad to realize that his death is what might bring others to consider what their lives are all about.

When your earthly life is over, what will be your legacy? Will it be that you have "made a difference" in the lives of your family members? Have you been an example to them that is honoring and loving and respectful, therefore helping them to become valuable citizens? What about your influence in your community? Have you participated in making your hometown a better place to work and live?

Do you take time to attend meetings and vote to maintain freedoms? At your job, are you the one who is an encourager and uplifter, or do you constantly complain and criticize the efforts of others? Have you contributed to your church by spreading the Word and being an example for others to emulate? Or do you just attend out of habit or not bother to attend at all?

There will come a time in each of our lives when we will be held accountable for our actions or lack thereof. My prayer is that your life may be one that is filled with accomplishments that have "made a difference" in the lives of others. Not for selfish reasons, but because you have been afforded the God given privilege of using your gifts and talents for the betterment of those around you. "Make a memorable difference."

