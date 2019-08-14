Coming from avid gardeners on both sides of the family, I naturally pour over seed catalogs like a child in a candy shop, order with abandon, and rejoice over seed packets like some women moon over perfume.
I sink to my knees along tilled rows and dig my hands into the earth’s warm soul. Drop seeds and pop plants into holes made with my trowel. As sprouts burst through the soil, I nod my head in approval with a smile from ear to ear.
I weed and water and weed and water and weed and water and then come home with the telltale large brown stains on my jeans just like my father. Not because I followed behind my father’s big steps dropping seeds in the furrows he dug, nor knelt beside him picking weeds, or stood in his midst with a basket on my arm, picking the well-deserved harvest of our labor. The hallowed ground upon which my father worked was sacred earth known only to him. Not even my mother entered. I admired it from the perimeter and enjoyed its productivity at the table.
Considering that I labored tirelessly over my father’s flower beds, hedges, and lawn, I am not quite certain why I was never allowed to help in his vegetable garden. And when my father was too old to do the work himself, which he had taken on after I left home, my children and I took over weeding the same flower beds, trimming the same hedges, and manicuring the same lawn-but not his vegetable garden.
Pondering the situation, I still don’t know the answer. All I know is that my desire and knowledge of vegetable gardening, and the success that followed, was not based on discipleship but on my observations of my father working amongst straight well-manicured rows of gorgeous vegetables.
When I came to live in my husband’s home, I naturally set about creating raised beds in our small yard. Because of the lack of space, I positioned beds in both the front and back. Jon picked up untreated rough-cut oak boards from a sawmill to form rectangular beds. We had topsoil delivered, brought manure home from our horses that stayed at my parent’s property where we now live in the country, and then I set to work on incorporating the natural fertilizer into the soil. Shortly thereafter, I planted spring vegetables, then summer ones, and finally a third planting in August. Each harvest was bountiful.
I loved planting and tending the garden with my children. I loved seeing the plants grow. I loved stepping outside my door to pick herbs and vegetables for our meals.
No longer confined by neighbors, when I realized the potential of such a large vegetable garden on our newly acquired farm, I was thrilled and set about creating a very large garden. But then there were the family of ground hogs that lived under the smoke house, weeds that grew like they had been fertilized with steroids, walnut trees that lined the garden on two sides, deer that lived in the surrounding woods, and spells of drought.
Not to be deterred, I shifted the garden away from the walnut trees, sprayed the seedlings with an organic fence to deter the ground hogs and deer and tried again. Of course, there was one walnut tree we left standing for the shade it provided the fowl. Too close to that tree, we shifted uphill the following year.
I thought long rows of grapes and berries would do nicely in that very sunny spot on the hill so I had the boys set about creating long rows of raised beds. Sonia and I finished the work by incorporating manure into the soil the boys transported to each row and raking it into raised beds. Then this children and I planted hundreds of berries-blackberries and raspberries, and grapes.
Early this spring over lunch, Jedidiah reluctantly mentioned that he hoped the cattle and pigs had not caused too much damage to the garden.
Cattle and pigs in the garden, again, I thought. Oh man, I wondered how many plants I lost this time.
I smiled and told Jedidiah it would be fine. But when I surveyed the damage, I could not believe my eyes. Where plants, mostly berries, once stood, were just imprints of hooves. I found the shriveled plants scattered about in all directions. Apparently, the cattle had found them to be inedible and slung them in all directions. But that was not the worst of it. What caused the most dismay was the plowed rows-row after row-from very large snouts-the kind that come at the end of very large hogs the size of Georgia.
Now pigs were made for rooting. It is why we had not placed rings in their noses. Farmers warned us that if we didn’t ring their noses they would tear up our farm. They had not mentioned gardens, so it never occurred to me that my garden could be destroyed by plowing snouts or maybe I would have considered rings.
I just stood still in disbelief as I surveyed the damage. Where raised beds had been were just flattened ground.
Ready to throw in the trowel, I admitted that I was beat! Groundhogs, deer, walnut trees, weeds that mastered every survival skill known to man, large hooves, and now marauding snouts had knocked the wind out of me. I was done! Well at least for several minutes.
What is it about gardens that lull my rationality into optimistic lunacy? Anyone with any sense at all would realize what the majority of farmers found out long ago-it is easier, less stressful, far more practical, and even more economical to purchase vegetables at the grocery store. And the most appealing at my age was that you no longer had to bend over to get them.
Whereas insanity is defined as doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results, optimism is believing the future will be better than the past regardless of past experience. Hmm? Depending on one’s view, my perpetual optimism against all odds could be considered a gardening psychosis. Is that my problem? Was there something I could do for it?
Regardless of the reality of the situation, I turned to find the boys who happened to be in the shed working on equipment. When I rounded the corner, they looked up from their work. All I said was not another hoof or snout. Not another hoof or snout in my garden! And I turned away.
The boys knew I meant that I needed the other side of the garden fenced. They felt badly but quite frankly, my sons believe I suffer from gardening psychosis and should get over it. After all, who in their right mind would continue to garden under such opposing odds. For the last two years they have said as much and emphatically encouraged me to stop working so hard on something that brings so little in return. I was busy enough without the grueling work of gardening added to my schedule. Besides, they also saw how I looked after working in the garden hours on end. And their concerned inquiries to my condition, witnessing my stiff and bent body after each bout of combat on my hands and knees, further confirmed their resolve that gardening should be banned.
I have never braked for a garage sale in my life, but I certainly do for straight manicured rows of large towering corn, trellises of tomatoes, teepees of beans, and well-proportioned mounds of squash. If traffic curtails my moments of raptured gazing, I circle back to get a better view.
If only I could keep out the ground hogs, deer, cows, and pigs, I might someday be able to stand back in admiration of my own well-manicured garden.
The wisest man in the world said, Behold, what I have seen to be good and fitting is to eat and drink and find enjoyment in all the toil with which one toils under the sun (in the garden of course) and the few days of his life that God has given him, for this is his lot. Ecclesiastes 5:18
This is my lot. Toiling in the garden under the sun so my children and their children can eat and drink and find enjoyment in all my toil. If only the berries survive so that my grandbabies can enjoy the fruit of my labor, it will all be worth the effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.