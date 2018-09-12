Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I’m not sure how many of you saw on the news last week the responses of a particular woman’s actions.

A lady by the name of Karma Lawrence was shopping at a Trader Joe’s when she recognized the person who was bagging items in a checkout line. It was Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin on the Bill Cosby show years ago. She snapped a picture of him on her cell phone, made several disparaging remarks about how sad he looked, how overweight he was, and what a shame it was that he was bagging groceries for a living.

What did she do next but push send, and out over the airwaves it went. (She) Didn’t bother asking his permission to even take his picture, much less send it, but it was already done. Much to the shock of Geoffrey, his picture went worldwide with all the negative comments attached.

Later, when interviewed, Geoffrey stated: “There is no job that’s better than another job. It might pay better. It might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

He enjoyed his job, was grateful to have a job, enjoyed his co workers, and appreciated his ability to be helpful to others. People immediately came to his defense. He was offered acting jobs again, but has refused saying if he gets another acting job it will be because he is the right person for the job, not out of pity.

I understand the lady apologized for what she did, but I wonder did she even stop and consider what the results of her actions might do? I’m afraid she got caught up in the moment of seeing a former actor and wanted to show the world who she found and give her opinion of how bad off he was.

In this day and age when everything seems to be centered around instant gratification and self, it makes me realize that "our actions" speak louder than words and every one of them ends in either positive results, or negative consequences. Do you like hearing stories that are uplifting and encouraging, or would you rather hear something "juicy" about someone that in turn you can tell another? Every day "our actions" reveal who we really are; our character.

I realize this article will be after 9/11, but I can’t help but remember the actions of hundreds of firefighters, police officers, EMTs, hospital personnel, and ordinary individuals who gave more than usual in helping others. Each and everyone responded in a positive manner and made that horrible day more bearable. Do your actions speak in a positive or negative way? Maybe more often than not we all need to "stop and think before we act."

