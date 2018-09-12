I’m not sure how many of you saw on the news last week the responses of a particular woman’s actions.
A lady by the name of Karma Lawrence was shopping at a Trader Joe’s when she recognized the person who was bagging items in a checkout line. It was Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin on the Bill Cosby show years ago. She snapped a picture of him on her cell phone, made several disparaging remarks about how sad he looked, how overweight he was, and what a shame it was that he was bagging groceries for a living.
What did she do next but push send, and out over the airwaves it went. (She) Didn’t bother asking his permission to even take his picture, much less send it, but it was already done. Much to the shock of Geoffrey, his picture went worldwide with all the negative comments attached.
Later, when interviewed, Geoffrey stated: “There is no job that’s better than another job. It might pay better. It might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”
He enjoyed his job, was grateful to have a job, enjoyed his co workers, and appreciated his ability to be helpful to others. People immediately came to his defense. He was offered acting jobs again, but has refused saying if he gets another acting job it will be because he is the right person for the job, not out of pity.
I understand the lady apologized for what she did, but I wonder did she even stop and consider what the results of her actions might do? I’m afraid she got caught up in the moment of seeing a former actor and wanted to show the world who she found and give her opinion of how bad off he was.
In this day and age when everything seems to be centered around instant gratification and self, it makes me realize that "our actions" speak louder than words and every one of them ends in either positive results, or negative consequences. Do you like hearing stories that are uplifting and encouraging, or would you rather hear something "juicy" about someone that in turn you can tell another? Every day "our actions" reveal who we really are; our character.
I realize this article will be after 9/11, but I can’t help but remember the actions of hundreds of firefighters, police officers, EMTs, hospital personnel, and ordinary individuals who gave more than usual in helping others. Each and everyone responded in a positive manner and made that horrible day more bearable. Do your actions speak in a positive or negative way? Maybe more often than not we all need to "stop and think before we act."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.