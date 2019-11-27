I hope that many of you have enjoyed seeing the decorated lamp posts around the court square this fall season.
It was a new idea for this year that we thought might brighten up our downtown area. The weather played havoc on a few of the arrangements, but all in all, every time I drove around, I smiled and appreciated the effort put forth on behalf of each group that participated.
Part of the inspiration for my November articles came from the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary’s poster; Blessed, Grateful, & Thankful. What more could we express during this time of year, but then again, every day of our lives. We are such a fortunate group of people. Far more than we realize sometimes. We gripe, we complain, we get aggravated, we fuss, we fume, we get frustrated, we stress out over some of the most ridiculous things, yet we have more than most people around the world. This includes material possessions as well as all the opportunities we somehow often take for granted.
I believe I’ve challenged you before to sit down and make a list of things for which you can be thankful. At our Thanksgiving dinner time, we go around the table and each person expresses things for which they are thankful. I believe this gives each of us the opportunity to share with others the things that have touched our lives and means something special to us. Hopefully we don’t have to struggle to think of things which we can consider the many blessings we have received. I remember years ago, sitting around our Thanksgiving table and sharing with one another things for which we were thankful. My eldest great grandson was quite young at the time and suddenly asked if he could also share. Of course, everyone was included and he spoke up and shared how thankful he was for his family. As a very young boy at the time, he has learning to be thankful and expressing himself. Tears came to all of our eyes as we realized what it means to teach one another the importance of thankfulness.
I would like to leave each of you with the following Scripture from the Holy Bible.
“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God; it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise; be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.” Psalm 100 HAPPY THANKSGIVING everyone, and God bless.
