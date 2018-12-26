As the celebration of our Christmas season has just passed, do you look back and wonder where and just how fast it all went.
Not just these past few days, but actually the entire year of 2018.
My mother used to say, “The older you get, the quicker time passes.”
As a child or young person, time seemed to stand still. I was always waiting for the next event; a birthday, a certain age when I could drive, a date, or a holiday. As youth, we seem to wish we could grow up quickly and do more things. When we are old enough to be out on our own, our attitudes and perceptions begin to transpire and we take things more seriously. By middle age, we are looking backward and wondering how we arrived at this point so soon. By the time you are my age, one is definitely looking more into the future. Serious questions begin to arise as to what may lie ahead.
Looking backward, one can reflect on some of the mistakes and changes they might have made or rejoice over the fact that they have actually survived their choices and learned from the lessons.
Wherever you are in life, learn to take advantage of the present and do your very best to enjoy each and every day. Time passes quickly. Just look at 2018. We never know what the next hour or day may bring. If it has been a difficult year for you, be grateful that you made it through and determine to look forward to 2019. If it has been a great year for you, rejoice in God’s goodnesses toward you and begin sharing those blessings with others.
How ever this year is ending for you, resolve to make 2019 an even better year. It’s a few days early I realize, but HAPPY NEW YEAR to each and everyone of you and be safe ending 2018. God bless.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.