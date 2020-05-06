The speaker’s refusal to return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After spending weeks shutdown to help slow the spread of the virus, it’s time to restart our economy and allow people to return to work.

This has been a difficult time for everyone, but especially here in southern Missouri where people just want to be allowed to work hard, make a living, and provide for their families.

I have spoken with dozens of our local leaders from across southern Missouri about their plans to open up, and I also let President Trump know that we are ready and willing to lead the nation’s reopening efforts. Our country was founded on the ideas of personal choice and liberty. That’s why it’s so important to continue to arm individuals with accurate information to make the best decisions for their families and livelihood.

I, like President Trump, know that Americans make their own decisions and don’t need the heavy hand of government to control their lives. We don’t look to our leaders for control, we look to our leaders for steady guidance. Unfortunately, those looking to Speaker Pelosi for steady leadership at this critical time can’t find any. That’s because while all other leaders at the federal, state, and local levels are working on getting the economy opened up so people can go back to work, Nancy Pelosi has decided to stay home and do nothing.