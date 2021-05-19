VA – The best care for veterans; even during COVID

It’s been more than 15 months since our nation began its fight against COVID-19.

We’ve prevented infections, cared for the sick, saved lives and mourned those we’ve lost. We’ve provided so much more than medicine during this time. The burdens and responsibilities of the pandemic have strained organizations, families, and each of us in very personal ways. Now, as more than 2.3 million veterans across the nation have been fully vaccinated (nearly 4,000 through our medical center), trust and confidence in VA health care is at an all-time high.

Our health care teams at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff and our community clinics have earned that trust, working on the front lines to provide care to those most in need. We began implementing safety measures more than a year ago to protect veterans and our staff from getting sick. As part of prioritizing safety, for each appointment we’ve had to weigh the options and risks with our patients. When clinical urgency rose above the risk of COVID-19, we provided in person care. When it did not and the risk of COVID-19 infection took priority, we offered alternatives. This was the right decision. In many cases, veterans told us they preferred postponing routine care because they did not want to risk being exposed to the virus, and we worked with them to identify next steps.