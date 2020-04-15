'Where Do We Go?'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When you have a water leak or sewer problem, who do you call? A plumber.

When your car is in need of repairs or an oil change, where do you go? To a mechanic. When building your house or adding on, where do you get your supplies? From a building supplier. If you have a toothache, where do you head? To a dentist. If your computer is acting up, who do you contact? An expert in the technical field.

Knowing that something is wrong is only part of the problem. We can’t fix some issues because we don’t know the right things to do. How often do we hear on television the ‘experts’ proclaiming what is wrong with everything, yet most of them are clueless as to how to fix it or what is the right thing to do.

The same is true in relationships as well. In families, churches, and work places. Nothing really gets fixed because we are too fixated on what’s wrong. It doesn’t take an expert to know that something is wrong when people fuss and quarrel and hurt each other with unkind words and behavior. When people riot and lash out at others just because they disagree. When family members refuse to get along over trivial matters that are unimportant. When forgiveness is refused.