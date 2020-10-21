Sometimes in our everyday lives, small "whispers of love" come slipping through.

We may not consider them to be that important at the time, but as we think back over those moments, we begin to realize their importance.

I read a story about an NFL player who had a couple of those moments occur for him just this past Sunday. In November of 2019, this young man was seriously injured as his college team was playing. Tua Tagovailoa was a certain for a high pick in the NFL draft, but now his chances looked grim. Still, because of his outstanding college record, he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins.

After having gone through surgery and rehabilitation to repair the damage to his hip, this past Sunday, October 2020, Tua was back in the game and was able to throw a couple of completed passes.

Nothing earthshaking or near to what he had done before, but because of the encouragement and support from his parents, coaches, team members, and many others from all over, Tua was able to play again. After the game, he sat on the field, called his parents who weren’t at the game, and reflected on how far he had come in just less than one year. Paying tribute in his mind to all those who had whispered words of life and love into his ears.