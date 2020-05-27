Your focus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When an emergency or crisis arises, where is your attention focused? Initially, for most of us, it is on the immediate problem.

A water leak; turn off the source. A small fire; get the extinguisher. If a large one; call the fire department. If a medical problem, it might depend upon how serious the issue and whether you can get help or take care of the situation yourself.

For everyday issues, most of us have learned how to resolve problems on our own and take care of the issue. An example for me was this morning when I was fixing a smoothie. As I reached for my glass, I realized that the bottom of the blender had loosened somewhat and my smoothie was seeping out all over the kitchen cabinet. Time to grab the blender up and pour as much into my glass as quickly as possible. Then to turn my attention to cleaning up the spilled portion before it spread any more onto the cabinet and surrounding area. Inconvenient mess, but overall problem averted by my focus.

In the middle of the worldwide problem we are all experiencing, on what have you been focusing? People telling you what to do and how to do it? The illness itself? The fear of what is next? The overall negative news? Our freedoms being taken from us?