Opioid Crisis Task Force Continues Working

The Madison County Opioid Crisis Task Force met Jan. 28 to continue its work toward creating a solution for the opioid epidemic impacting the county. This month's meeting attendees discussed resources which could help victims and family members including simplified pamphlets and working toward offering a permanent prescription drug drop box in the county. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
