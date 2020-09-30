Opportunistic take of feral hogs

Hunters taking feral swine must possess a valid unfilled deer or turkey hunting permit for the season being hunted and abide by the methods of hunting allowed for those seasons. Opportunistic take is authorized with a special use permit that can be obtained from the Wappapello Lake Website, Facebook page and Management Office during business hours. Any successful take of feral hogs must be reported to the Wappapello Lake Office within seven days by calling 573-222-8562. See special use permit for more details.