According to my rather old Thorndike dictionary, the printed meaning of the word "opposition" is given as: action against, or resistance.

When I was in high school, we had debate teams. The teacher made certain that every class member was on both sides of a debate sometime during the school year. We were taught to understand and develop an appreciation for the other side's viewpoints. I’m not sure whether debate is included in curriculum any more or if such teams even exist, but I can remember years ago driving the Fredericktown High School debate team to debate contests. It was interesting for me to watch and listen to our students give their viewpoints and reasons for which they presented them. As the year went along, I witnessed the broadening of their perspectives, ideas, and even some changes in attitudes, before which had been somewhat closed minded.

I look at our world today and can’t help but wonder what in the world has happened, that we as individuals are labeled as threats to others if we differ in our viewpoints. It seems that tolerance, understanding, a willingness to listen, even an expression of difference have all been thrown out of the equation of conversations. Too often it has become "either my way or the highway."