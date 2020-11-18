 Skip to main content
Opposition
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Opposition

Dove

According to my rather old Thorndike dictionary, the printed meaning of the word "opposition" is given as: action against, or resistance.

When I was in high school, we had debate teams. The teacher made certain that every class member was on both sides of a debate sometime during the school year. We were taught to understand and develop an appreciation for the other side's viewpoints. I’m not sure whether debate is included in curriculum any more or if such teams even exist, but I can remember years ago driving the Fredericktown High School debate team to debate contests. It was interesting for me to watch and listen to our students give their viewpoints and reasons for which they presented them. As the year went along, I witnessed the broadening of their perspectives, ideas, and even some changes in attitudes, before which had been somewhat closed minded.

I look at our world today and can’t help but wonder what in the world has happened, that we as individuals are labeled as threats to others if we differ in our viewpoints. It seems that tolerance, understanding, a willingness to listen, even an expression of difference have all been thrown out of the equation of conversations. Too often it has become "either my way or the highway."

I’m afraid we have become consumed with ourselves and our agendas rather than listening to what others might have to say. This attitude can result in physical reactions and harm if not kept under control. But also, "oppositions" can simply provide another means to the resolution of an issue. Maybe they are just road signs that would point us in another direction and the results being even better than what we might have imagined.

We all face "oppositions" at some time or another. It depends on how we respond to these tests as proof of our willingness to listen, hear, understand, and help resolve.

Rather than condemn, ridicule, and attack, let’s be willing to have open minds and hearts, and develop attitudes of cooperation and resolution. This doesn’t mean that we can’t stay true to our own opinions and beliefs, but rather that we broaden our perspective and learn what others have to say. They say that opposites do attract. Maybe we can all become more understanding and advance peacefully together in the future.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

