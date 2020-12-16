Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Kenneth Wayne Hardy, 55, of Fredericktown to Kari Jean Hinkle, 46, of FredericktownThomas William Brown, 63, of Fredericktown to Linda Marie M…

Linda Kay Griffon
Obituaries

Linda Kay Griffon

Linda Kay Griffon, 72, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born May 10, 1948, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Wendell and Kathleen Tinnin.

Anna Marie Combs
Obituaries

Anna Marie Combs

Anna Marie Combs, 92, died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born July 30, 1928 in Marquand, the daughter of Arthur and Carrie (Rauls) Monie.