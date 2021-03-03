Optimist Egg Hunt

The hunt this year will at 10 a.m., March 27, at the Rotary Park Soccer Fields. The rain date for the hunt is April 3 at 10 a.m.

Age groups are divided into 4-5, 6-7, and 8-9. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. All participants will receive a goody bag. More than 500 eggs in each age group will be hidden. Each participant will also have the chance to take his or her picture with the Easter Bunny.