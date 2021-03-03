 Skip to main content
Optimist Egg Hunt
Optimist Egg Hunt

It’s time for the annual Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt this year will at 10 a.m., March 27, at the Rotary Park Soccer Fields. The rain date for the hunt is April 3 at 10 a.m.

Age groups are divided into 4-5, 6-7, and 8-9. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. All participants will receive a goody bag. More than 500 eggs in each age group will be hidden. Each participant will also have the chance to take his or her picture with the Easter Bunny.

Be sure to bring your egg hunting baskets and be ready for fun.

