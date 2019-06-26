The Fredericktown Area Optimist Club has partnered with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce for this year's Madison County Bicentennial 4th of July Celebration at Rotary Park.
The event will start at 6 p.m. on July 4. At that time people will be able to save their spots just north of the concession stand.
"We would like to invite and encourage support from the whole community to make this event great," Optimist Club Member Juli Kline said. "Monetary donations will be matched with hours of volunteerism, bringing together our community to advance the well-being of youth and of Madison County as a whole."
Kline said with encouragement from the city of Fredericktown, the two groups have been pursuing the project with a goal of raising $5,000.
"The Fourth of July is always a great event and we have one of the best fireworks displays in the area," Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said. "The chamber is so appreciative of the hard work put in by the Optimist Club to have an event like this available in our community."
If you would like to promote your business or organization by hosting an activity or game for youth at the park during the event it is not too late to fill at the form which can be found at www.madisoncountycc.com/fireworks
"Enjoy an evening of fun and celebrate your community," Kline said. "We are still accepting entries for booths."
The cost will be $10 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members with all proceeds going back to the Optimist Club to pay for the fireworks.
Rehkop said activity booths are a way to have fun as well as raise a little money for the fireworks. She said activity ideas include sand volleyball, basketball toss, baseball derby, horseshoes, tennis match, watermelon seed spitting, sponge toss, yard pick-up sticks, life size bubbles, Popsicle stick American flags, bounce house, sidewalk chalk contest, ring toss, musical chairs and anything else you can think of. The only rule is, they must be free to the public.
"It's always packed at dark for the fireworks and we'd like to encourage everyone to come at 6 p.m. to save a good spot on the grass and have some fun," Rehkop said.
You may contact Juli Kline at 573-561-3715 or juli.kline@gmail.com or Connie Matthews at 573-783-5038 with any questions you may have.
Donations may be mailed to the Fredericktown Optimist Club at PO Box 698, Fredericktown, MO 63645.
