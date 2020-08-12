Optimist soccer moved to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Optimist Soccer Committee has no choice but to move the soccer season to spring.

We did not have enough players to make the season viable. We are moving all registered players to the spring season. So if you would like to keep your child registered and your spirit shirts transferred to the spring season, you don’t need to do anything.

However, if you would like to have your child unregistered and get your registration and Spirit Shirt money back you can do so. Please email fredericktownoptimistsoccer@gmail.com if you would like a refund. We will then either refund your card from online registration or if you paid cash or check we will have funds available at a future date at the concessions stand.

We will set that date once we know how many people want to unregister for the spring season. Details about spring start dates will be released after the new year. Please direct any questions you have to fredericktownoptimistsoccer@gmail.com

