Optimist soccer registration

  • Updated
Fredericktown Optimist members will be set up from noon to 2 p.m., June 25, at Fredericktown Walmart registering soccer players for their fall season.

This will be one of just two opportunities to sign up in person. The second in-person signup opportunity will be during the Independence Day celebration event, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., July 3, at the concession stand at Rotary Park. Otherwise soccer registration will need to be done online, which will be available within a week or so. 

The Optimists will no longer be accepting checks as a form of payment, just cash or card. The cost is $25 per child. There will be a multiple sibling discount for additional children in the household.

