The June 12 meeting of the City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen began with several public hearings.

The first dealt with the recommendation from the planning and zoning commission to remove the requirement of a special use permit for operation of a tattooing and tattoo shop in the central business district.

Regarding a similar topic, the planning and zoning commission recommended the approval of a special use permit for operation of a tattoo art studio and piercing parlor in a C-I Central Business District located at 129 N. Mine La Motte Ave. A hearing was held for this topic as well.

During regular session business, the board passed an ordinance amending the zoning regulations relating to a tattoo shop. With the passing of this ordinance, there is no need for a special use permit for the new owners to open their tattoo art studio and piercing parlor and it also makes way for future business to come to town.

A hearing was also held regarding allowing signs to be placed at athletic fields and the city pool. There were no community comments regarding this topic and an ordinance was passed during regular session to allow the change.

During work session business, the aldermen discussed a request to have a ceremony and addition of a Masonic Stone to the new fire station. The general consensus was to check with Fire Chief John Clark, and as long as he likes the idea, the city will move forward with planning. Stone work is currently on the schedule to begin around November.

Mayor Travis Parker said, there are similar stones located at the elementary school gymnasium, and middle school as well as other places around town.

Parker requested consideration for a greased pole event to be held during the upcoming chamber fundraiser in August. The request would include having the city place a pole and make sure it is sturdy enough to be climbed. The aldermen approved the request with the stipulation that the event insurance covers this type of event.

Another topic of great interest at the meeting involved the possible rewording of an ordinance banning pit bulls from city limits. The request was to have the breed of dog removed. Dangerous or aggressive dogs would still be restricted within city limits, but specific breeds would no longer be singled out.

The board directed City Attorney Mary Boner to make the corrections to the ordinance and bring it back for approval at the next meeting. Alderman Eddie Shankle, Paul Brown, Rick Polete and Bill long voted "yes" and Alderman Jim Miller voted "no."

City Administrator James Settle requested to close offices July 3-4 in observation of Independence Day. The board approved this request.

Pat Bonnot from MIRMA requested to have the city join the firefighter cancer pool. The board unanimously approved the request.

The next meeting of the City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, June 26 at city hall.