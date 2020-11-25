ORL presents Jampires

The Ozark Regional Library will have a special guest for its Online Story Time at 11 a.m., Dec. 1.

Musician Olivia Jean will be reading "Jampires" by Sarah McIntyre and David O'Connell.

Children are encouraged to decorate their own Jampires mask which can be picked up at the library or printed out at jampires.com

Librarian Tim Smith said he would love for kids to decorate their masks and wear them while they watch the story time.

According to the website "Jampires" follows the story of a young boy named Sam who discovered the jam within his doughnut had gone missing so he sets a trap. He is then taken off to a magical land by the Jampires who were stealing the jam.

Due to COVID-19, the Ozark Regional Library has had to move its Story Time to virtual, but thanks to the kindness of Scholastic it is able to have the readings posted online.

Jampires.com offers several fun activities for the children to participate in the story including, how to draw a Jampire, Jampire masks, Jampire puppets and knit a Jampire.

The Virtual Story Time with Olivia Jean will be posted to the Ozark Regional Library Facebook page at 11 a.m., Dec. 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0