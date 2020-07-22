Our farms, our values

While my summer farm visits are just getting started, I’m truly excited to be back out on the road and eager to hear what new ideas our regions hardest workers have. The new challenges of today are like nothing our areas economy have ever before faced. Learning how our farmers are navigating this new reality, what more help they need in re-opening and what fights I can continue to wage on their behalf are what have me excited to continue this journey each day.

Beyond the coronavirus, Missouri farmers face new threats to our way of living each an everyday, from things like the green new deal which would get rid of our tractors and our cattle, to new proposals to raise taxes on farming families, our battle against those who don’t understand how their food gets on their plate each day and why we don’t have mass famine here in this great country will never rest. I know that more needs to be done not just here in Missouri, but all across our country to truly make sure our farming economy is running as it should and that a customer base for our Missouri home grown products remains strong. I look forward to reconnecting with so many of you this summer and hope to see you while I’m out and about.