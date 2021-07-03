Our nation’s independence

This July 4, America will mark its 245th birthday. The freedom and liberty that our Founding Fathers envisioned have become pillars of not only our society, but for countries around the globe. The Declaration of Independence boldly declares that all of us are born with God-given rights, and that no one can take those away from us. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Americans have always been able to come together to recognize that whatever our differences, we can all be grateful for a country whose founding principle is working towards freedom and equality.