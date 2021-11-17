'Our one day can impact their every day'

Faith Family Worship Center was given a donation of 1,728 gallons of Clorox medical grade cleaning product worth over $60,000 from one of it partners, Convoy of Hope.

"The donation was pallets of medical grade chemical made by Clorox used to disinfect surfaces for bacteria and viruses," Faith Family Worship Center Pastor Aaron Proffer said. "We were able to give the school district five pallets, one to SMTS, and one to the hospital. Each pallet has roughly $5,700 worth of product."

Proffer said Convoy of Hope receives donations from all kinds of businesses and people across the world and this particular donation was an in-kind donation of cleaner from Clorox.

"Jeff (Anderson) called us and asked if we had people in our community that could use the cleaner," Proffer said. "I of course said 'yes.' They started sending it out to help and I honestly just started thinking of places that I knew were having to do cleaning protocols due to COVID-19. I hope it helps these organizations offset some of their proposed budget for cleaning supplies and allows them to use the remainder in another needed area."

Proffer said the church came across Convoy of Hope at a church leadership event when Jeff Anderson (from COH) was talking about how they impacted people.