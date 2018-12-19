Try 1 month for 99¢

As this Christmas season is directly upon us and we are finishing up with our last minute details of buying, wrapping, cooking, baking, delivering, I can’t help but wonder just how prepared we have been throughout the entire process.

I personally am one who makes lists ahead of time, write myself notes so not to forget items and appointments, and have calendars by my favorite chair, in my purse, by my computer, and one in the kitchen. One would think that should be enough to keep organized. Yet, it seems there are always those "last minute" items we think of and it means off and running again.

I especially love this time of year; the lights, the decorations, the music, the smiles and greetings from others, the cards, the smells, the family times together.

For others though we often can see the frustrations, the frowns, the turmoil, and added expectations on their faces. This is when we have the opportunities to step in and help relieve their tensions if we ourselves are prepared. As a child of the Most High God, our loving Heavenly Father, we have been entrusted with the answers. We have His promise of knowing our needs. We can expect only the best from Him. We hear of miracles every day. He alone keeps His promises to us. He loves us so much that He gave us the gift of His only son Jesus to meet our every situation.

If and when we ourselves are prepared, we have the answers that we can share. We have the joy, peace, love, hope, and good news that can change every person’s circumstances. The question is: Are you prepared?

May I wish each and everyone of you a very MERRY CHRISTMAS. God bless you.

